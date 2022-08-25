Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $19.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

