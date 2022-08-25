BMO Capital Markets Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 764,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

