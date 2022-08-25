Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aviat Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

