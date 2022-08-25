Angella Alexander Purchases 2,566 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,884.52.

Angella Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$181,600.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATA opened at C$41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.25. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

