Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

