Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Electromed

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

