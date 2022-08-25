Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $202.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $218.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.