Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 14,146 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Saturday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,617 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $3,767.61.

On Friday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 883 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $2,163.35.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 227,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.