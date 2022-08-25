Barclays Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $18.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.