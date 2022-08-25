BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $115,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

