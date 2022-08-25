2,419 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after buying an additional 532,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 473.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

