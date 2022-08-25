Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $635.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.