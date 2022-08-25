Plian Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $23,947.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,614,871 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

