Jessica R. Wren Sells 1,009 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

