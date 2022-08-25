SelfKey Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $16.93 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

