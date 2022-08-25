Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,162.49 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $97,162.49 and approximately $181,456.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

