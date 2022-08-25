MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $40,752.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,706.07 or 1.00030668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00229196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00154933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00239840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058565 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

