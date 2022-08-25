Automata Network Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $30.56 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.
Automata Network Coin Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
