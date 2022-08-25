Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $601.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $601.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $465.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.