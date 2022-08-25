BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,909 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PTC were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

PTC Stock Up 0.9 %

PTC stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,206 shares of company stock worth $55,597,163 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

