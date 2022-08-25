BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 826 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

MTB stock opened at $184.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

