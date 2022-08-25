BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 29,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $387.33 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

