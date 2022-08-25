BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

AKAM stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

