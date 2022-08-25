BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,520 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

