GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $536,000 Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 3.2 %

Ferroglobe Profile

NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

