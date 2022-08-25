BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,279 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE SLF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.