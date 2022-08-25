BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $185,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,725 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,674 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

