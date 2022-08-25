GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,758 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after purchasing an additional 635,538 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

