BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 571 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $323.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.41. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

