JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $194.40 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.60% of Power Integrations worth $194,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,508 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.