JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 886,455 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Alliant Energy worth $200,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

