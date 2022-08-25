GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $508,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teradata by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Teradata by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

TDC stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.