BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Lucid Group stock opened at 16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

