JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 227,160 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.00% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $198,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,702,000 after acquiring an additional 286,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,834,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

