BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $192,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.4 %

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NLOK stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

