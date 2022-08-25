Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $293.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 204.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

