TrustSwap Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $431,936.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.