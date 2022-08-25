Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

