ZENZO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $201.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $135,188.89 and approximately $201.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00262908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032069 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.