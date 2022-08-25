Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $124.38.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.