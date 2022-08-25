Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.43.
Bill.com stock opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.87. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.26.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
