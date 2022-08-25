Crypterium (CRPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $452,682.00

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $452,682.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

CRPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,106,742 coins and its circulating supply is 81,109,191 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

