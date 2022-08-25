SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Down 9.1% This Week

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004957 BTC on exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $13,790.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Coin Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
