Playkey Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $80,878.49 and $58,933.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.