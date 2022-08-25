Alchemix Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.44 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $28.55 or 0.00131558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $43.41 million and $4.44 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,717,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,771 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

