carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $18,508.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

