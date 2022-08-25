carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $18,508.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.
carVertical Profile
carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.
carVertical Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
