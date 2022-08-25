Creditcoin Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $77.93 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,706.07 or 1.00030668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00059896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00026618 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.