Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0142

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Secret has a total market cap of $42.62 million and $23,234.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

