Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.38. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.