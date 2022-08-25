Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $6,600.03 and $6.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

